Cisco’s Webex video calling platform now lets users set virtual backgrounds

Cisco’s Webex has rolled out the option to set virtual backgrounds, as the company attempts to catch up with Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
Users can now select a preset background image from Webex’s photo gallery, or they can simply choose to “blur” their background.
“Blurring your background makes your surroundings appear out of focus so people can’t see the details of what’s going on behind you. Alternatively, you can completely replace your surroundings with one of the preset backgrounds,” the company notes.
Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft all allow users to upload and use their own custom pictures meeting background displays.
It’s important to note that Webex is one of the oldest platforms in the videoconferencing sector, and has just recently started to market its service to personal customers instead of just focusing on companies and businesses.
Similar to other videoconferencing services, Webex experienced a surge in users amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people shifted to work and study from home. It notes that its average number of meeting minutes tripled in April.
Image credit: Webex
