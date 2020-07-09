Contest: Win a Huawei P40 Pro!

Huawei’s P40 Pro launches in Canada on Friday, July 10th and we have a contest for you to win one!
The P40 Pro is powered by a Kirin 990 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and features one of the best shooter setups available on a smartphone in Canada, with a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel periscope capable of 5x optical zoom, 40-megapixel ultrawide and a depth-of-field sensor.
Additionally, Huawei’s P40 Pro features Huawei’s AppGallery that includes apps like Wattpad, Transit and Stingray Music. You can easily find these apps and tons more with Huawei’s Petal Search.
The P40 Pro is top-of-the-line and fun to use, so if you’re interested in entering the contest, here’s what you need to do to win.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends July 30th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
Comments