PREVIOUS|
News

Contest: Win a Huawei P40 Pro!

Jul 9, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei’s P40 Pro launches in Canada on Friday, July 10th and we have a contest for you to win one!

The P40 Pro is powered by a Kirin 990 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and features one of the best shooter setups available on a smartphone in Canada, with a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel periscope capable of 5x optical zoom, 40-megapixel ultrawide and a depth-of-field sensor.

Additionally, Huawei’s P40 Pro features Huawei’s AppGallery that includes apps like Wattpad, Transit and Stingray Music. You can easily find these apps and tons more with Huawei’s Petal Search.

The P40 Pro is top-of-the-line and fun to use, so if you’re interested in entering the contest, here’s what you need to do to win.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends July 30th and the winner will be announced shortly after.

Related Articles

News

May 15, 2020

10:14 AM EDT

Rogers customers can enter in draw for a year of free smartphone service

News

Mar 26, 2020

9:30 AM EDT

Huawei unveils P40 and P40 Pro flagships with upgraded cameras and no Play Store

News

Apr 24, 2020

6:06 PM EDT

Winner announced in our Bell 64GB Google Pixel 4 XL contest

News

May 14, 2020

5:51 PM EDT

Huawei P40 Pro coming to Canadian carriers this summer

Comments