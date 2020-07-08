PREVIOUS
News

Staples Canada discounts Fitbit, monitors and more in new flyer

Jul 8, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Staples Canada has revealed new deals on its weekly flyer.

The retailer’s online sale is set to run until July 14th.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers in Canadian dollars

Source: Staples Canada

Related Articles

News

Apr 16, 2020

8:11 PM EDT

Staples Canada discounts Samsung Galaxy A20 and more in this week’s flyer

News

Jun 18, 2020

3:08 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for up to $260 off at Staples

News

May 20, 2020

1:30 PM EDT

Staples Canada discounts Google Home and more in new sale

Comments