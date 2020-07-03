Twitter will add an edit button to its app if people start wearing masks

If you want an edit button on Twitter, you better start wearing a face mask.
As COVID-19 cases continue to reach alarming numbers in the United States, Twitter has decided to help motivate people to be a bit safer and protect those around them — but, as you may have already guessed, it’s not going well.
When I first started writing this story, I thought it would be fun. I’d get to make a few jokes, and have a few laughs, but after reading the responses to Twitter’s tongue-in-cheek tweet, I’m just disheartened.
That said, if you’re in the mood to be once again disappointed with the current state of the world, scroll through the answers to the tweet, and the crazy responses people are posting are likely funnier than anything I’ll ever write.
You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask
— Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020
If you were ever wondering what ‘doomscrolling‘ is, just read through the replies to that tweet and see how many people tell Twitter to stay out of politics or stop muzzling them — it’s not a pretty sight.
For reasons that make very little sense, people are really really against wearing masks and even the concept of an edit button, the very definition of an often-requested Twitter feature.
Source: Twitter
Comments