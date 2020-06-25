PREVIOUS|
Business

Researchers find fake COVID-19 contact tracing app targeting Canadians: report

Hackers falsely led victims to believe that the app was approved by Health Canada

Jun 25, 2020

9:06 AM EDT

0 comments

cybersecurity

A fake COVID-19 contact tracing app posing as an official application from the government is targeting Canadians with malicious ransomware.

The National Post reports that the fake app was advertised as being approved by Health Canada, and was distributed through false websites that looked like legitimate government platforms.

The fake app was created the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government was launching an official nationwide contact tracing app.

A computer security firm called ESET found the app and notified the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. The fake government websites that were distributing the app went offline afterwards.

Once the fake app is downloaded, it activates a program call ‘CryCyptor.’ This program then hijacks the user’s data, after which Hackers demand payment in order to release the private files.

“Once the user falls victim to CryCryptor, the ransomware encrypts the files on the device, all the most common types of files, but instead of locking the device, it leaves a ‘readme’ file with the attacker’s email in every directory with encrypted files,” a researcher at the firm told The National Post.

The firm was able to crack the app’s code and created a decryption tool that can be used to retrieve victims’ information and files.

Researchers at the firm say the app was designed to piggyback off the official COVID-19 contact tracing app. The hackers prepared the source code on June 11th, and registered a domain for a .ca website.

As we get closer to the official launch of a nationwide contact tracing app, we’ll likely see more malicious copycats, similar to how we saw hackers trying to exploit Canadians applying for the CERB aid. It’s a reminder only to get information from official government websites and to be cautious when downloading apps and other software.

Source: The National Post

Related Articles

Business

Jun 25, 2020

10:41 AM EDT

Heritage Minister appoints two new CRTC commissioners

Business

Jun 23, 2020

5:02 PM EDT

Huawei CFO’s extradition proceedings officially continuing into 2021

Business

Jun 23, 2020

1:19 PM EDT

Government partners with Markham-based company to test UV sanitizer technology

Business

Jun 23, 2020

11:56 AM EDT

Toronto Pearson launches cleaning robots, partners with data firm to manage COVID-19 risks

Comments