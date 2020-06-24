GOG is offering Cyberpunk 2077, entire The Witcher series for $115 CAD

CD Projekt Red has launched a deal on its GOG digital marketplace that offers significant savings on its entire catalogue of games.
Specifically, the ‘Ultimate Red Collection’ offers all of the following games in one $115.77 CAD package:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings — Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition (includes the base The Witcher 3 game plus its Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions)
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
It’s important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 will not release until November 19th, following a recent delay. That said, this is a great deal when you consider that the game will cost $79.99 CAD when it launches, meaning that an extra $35 nets you the entire The Witcher series.
For context, GOG regularly charges $69 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition alone, as does Valve’s Steam platform. Of course, that doesn’t factor in the cost for the other titles included in the Ultimate Red Collection.
You can check out the deal here. The promotion runs until July 4th.
If you’re interested in getting Cyberpunk 2077 on console, it’s also worth noting that the shooter-RPG will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Moreover, buying the game will give you a free upgrade to an enhanced version on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
