iPadOS 14 doesn’t let you move widgets from ‘Today View’

When I first installed the iPadOS 14 developer beta on my 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018), I was confused why I wasn’t able to move the new widgets from the ‘Today View.’
At first, I assumed moving the widgets around is just different on the iPad, but it turns out widgets are locked to the ‘Today View’ with the latest developer version of iPadOS 14.
This seems like a strange move on Apple’s part since the iPad’s larger display is suited perfectly for the feature. Apple’s new widgets aim to give instant access to relevant information like your Calender or the weather, which seems perfectly suited to the iPad’s larger display.
Even weirder, iOS 14’s ‘App Library’ isn’t included in the current developer build of iPadOS 14 either. The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into different categories, making them much easier to locate. I’ve been playing around with iOS 14’s App Library with the iPhone SE (2020), and even on the smartphone’s tiny display, I’ve found the feature very useful.
In a sense, the App Library is just Apple’s take on Android’s ‘App Drawer’ that has been around for several years.
Of course, it’s worth noting that both of these features could be coming in a future developer build of iPadOS 14. As it stands right now, however, widgets are locked to the Today View and the App Library is nowhere to be found in iPadOS 14.
MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s latest developer betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS Big Sur in the coming days.
