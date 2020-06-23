Dell unveils new G7 gaming laptops, G5 gaming desktop and monitors

Dell has announced several new gaming devices, including a gaming laptop, desktop, monitors and more.
To start, the Texas-based computer company launched the new G7 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops. Dell says the new G7 offers significant improvements over the previous generation laptops for on-the-go gaming. That includes a slimmer design, new customizable chassis light and a narrow-bezel display.
Further, the G7 line is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel i9 Core CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design on the G7 15 or an RTX 2070 Super on the G7 17. Further, according to the specs, the G7 17 will sport up to a 300Hz 1080p LED display.
Of course, such a powerful computer doesn’t come cheap. Dell says the G7 17 will be available starting June 23rd starting at $1,429.99 USD (roughly $1,932.40 CAD). The G7 15 will be available starting on the 29th for the same starting price. MobileSyrup has reached out to Dell for more details about Canadian pricing and availability.
Along with the new G7 laptops, Dell unveiled a new G5 gaming desktop sporting a 10th Gen Core CPU and configurable with either Nvidia GeForce GTX, RTX or AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics, making it an excellent choice for 1080p gaming.
Dell also showed off its new ’27 Gaming Monitor’ and ’27 Curved Gaming Monitor.’ Both offer IPS technology with QHD resolution, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync and up to 165Hz refresh rates. The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor will be available starting July 28th for $569.99 USD (roughly $770.25 CAD).
