News

OnePlus is now accepting applications for secret OnePlus 8 beta program

The program is only accepting 250 people

Jun 18, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

OnePlus has launched a closed beta program to let OnePlus users test out upcoming OnePlus 8 features.

According to OnePlus, the program will only accept a handful of users, as the group “needs absolute secrecy.”

To that end, testers will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement, as well as an unlocked OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.

Further, OnePlus intends for the program to welcome “an elite crew of OnePlus community members.” In this case, that means that the program will only accept 250 members.

Those interested can apply here.

Via: 9to5Google

