Telus offering online-only $75/20GB promotional plan

Telus has brought back its $75/20GB promotional plan yet again.
This time around, the promotion is only available online, so those interested in making the switch will have to do so through the Vancouver-based national carrier’s website.
As before, the special ‘Peace of Mind’ plan offers users 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited data at a throttled maximum speed of up to 512Kbps. In other words, subscribers don’t have to worry about paying overage fees. Typically, customers would get 10GB of data for $75 per month with Telus.
Additionally, the plan includes unlimited nationwide calls, nationwide text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
It’s worth noting that Telus also offers an $85/20GB promotional ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plan. Other than the monthly cost, the only difference between the Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect plans is that the Connect variant lets subscribers add ‘connected devices.’ This could include things like a smartwatch or tablet, which will have access to the unlimited data.
Of course, those on the $75/20GB variant can just tether their data if they want to connect another device. However, that doesn’t work with cellular-connected smartwatches.
If you’re interested in either of the promotional plan offers from Telus, you can learn more about them on the carrier’s website.
