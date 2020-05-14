PREVIOUS
Telus’ ‘May Long Weekend sale’ includes $75/20GB plan, deals on phones

Telus is also offering an $85/20GB plan and several deals on iPhone, Samsung and more

May 14, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

0 comments

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is running a ‘May Long Weekend’ sale with deals on plans, phones and more.

First up, Telus has brought back its $75/20GB and $85/20GB plan deals once again for this sale. In case you missed them before, over the last several months Telus has periodically offered these plans for short weekend-long sales.

The $75/20GB option is a modification of the carrier’s base $75 ‘Peace of Mind’ plan, which includes 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. The deal on offer now ups the high-speed cap to 20GB for no extra cost.

The $85 plan functions in much the same way, with Telus doubling the high-speed allotment from 10GB or 20GB. When you use up that data, you can continue to use it at the throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.  The main difference between the $75 and $85 options is that the $85 is a ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plan that allows you to connect additional devices, such as a tablet or smartwatch, to the same data as your phone. While helpful, in most cases you can accomplish the same thing by tethering your data with the $75 plan.

Other than that, both plans include unlimited nationwide calling and texting, picture and video messages. Additionally, the plans come with voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.

Typically, Telus customers would need to pay $100 per month to get 20GB of data, so either option is a solid deal.

Along with the plan deals, Telus is offering discounts on several smartphones as well. Some of the highlights are included below:

  • iPhone 11 – $0 upfront with $33.88 per month device financing and Bring-It-Back
  • iPhone XS Max – $0 upfront with $45 per month device financing ($852 savings)
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 – $0 upfront with $25 per month device financing ($75 savings)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – $0 upfront with $55.83 per month device financing and Bring-It-Back
  • Huawei P30 Pro – $0 upfront with $35 per month device financing ($350 savings), includes free Huawei FreeBuds Lite
  • LG G8X ThinQ – $0 upfront with $22.29 per month device financing and Bring-It-Back

You can learn more about Telus’ May Long Weekend sale on the carrier’s website.

