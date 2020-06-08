PlayStation 5 reveal event officially rescheduled to June 11

Sony has rescheduled its first major PlayStation 5 reveal event for Thursday, June 11th.
The date was first revealed in a Twitch ad, but Sony has since confirmed the date.
This is what the ad looks like. pic.twitter.com/D19AzzT2aK
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020
The PS5 event was originally set to take place on June 4th, but Sony postponed it out of respect for the racism and police brutality protests going on around the world.
According to Sony, the event will begin at 1pm PT/4pm ET, the same time it was originally scheduled on June 4th. The pre-recorded presentation will stream on PlayStation’s Twitch channel in 1080p/30fps. Interestingly, Sony also recommends watching the presentation with headphones, as it there will be “some cool audio work in the show that “might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.”
Sony reiterated that the event will focus on games coming to the next-gen console, suggesting that information on the hardware itself — including its look and pricing — may come at a later date.
That said, Sony confirmed this first event is “part of [a] series of PS5 updates” and it will “still have much to share” regarding the console in the weeks leading up to its holiday 2020 launch.
Source: Sony
