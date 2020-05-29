Sony confirms major PlayStation 5 reveal event will take place on June 4

After several months of anticipation, Sony has confirmed that it will hold the first major PlayStation 5 reveal event on Thursday, June 4th.
The all-digital presentation will start at 1pm PT/4pm ET on PlayStation’s Twitch channel, run for a little over an hour and focus on PlayStation 5 games, according to Sony.
However, the official blog post doesn’t indicate whether Sony will reveal the look of the next-gen console itself. Instead, Sony says this is “part of [a] series of PS5 updates” and the company will “still have much to share” regarding the system in the weeks leading up to its holiday 2020 launch.
