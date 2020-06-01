PREVIOUS|
Sony delays PS5 reveal event out of respect for global racism protests

Jun 1, 2020

Sony is postponing its first major PlayStation 5 event, which was previously slated for Thursday, June 4th.

On Twitter, the company stated that holding the event at this time wouldn’t be appropriate. While Sony doesn’t specifically point to any one incident, the company is no doubt referring to the thousands of people taking part in protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S., Canada and other parts of the world.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” PlayStation said in a statement.

A new date for the PS5 event has yet to be confirmed. The June 4th event was slated to be just over one hour long and offer a first look at games coming the PS5 this holiday and beyond.

