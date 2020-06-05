PREVIOUS|
Google Canada discounts smart home products until June 11

Jun 5, 2020

8:34 AM EDT

Google Canada is once again offering its smart speakers at a discounted rate.

If you head over to the Google Store, products like the Nest Hub Max, the Nest Mini, the Google Home Max and more are currently on sale.

The sale starts today and is available until June 11th.

Below are the products on sale:

To check out what Google has on sale head to its ‘Special offers’ page, here.

