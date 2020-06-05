Google Canada is once again offering its smart speakers at a discounted rate.
If you head over to the Google Store, products like the Nest Hub Max, the Nest Mini, the Google Home Max and more are currently on sale.
The sale starts today and is available until June 11th.
Below are the products on sale:
- Nest x Yale Lock: now $319, was $359
- Nest Hello Doorbell: now $249, was $299
- Google Home Max: now $299, was $399
- Google Home Mini: now $49, was $79
- Nest Hub Max: now $249, was $299
- Nest Mini (2nd gen) 2-pack: now $129.99, was $138
To check out what Google has on sale head to its ‘Special offers’ page, here.
