Father’s Day is just around the corner and this is one of the most important days for dads. Best Buy Canada wants you to celebrate in style and has heavily discounted some desired tech. As a reminder, Father’s Day is June 21st, 2020.
- SiriusXM Onyx Plus with Vehicle Kit for $59.99 (save $37)
- Google Home for $39.99 (save $59)
- Google Nest Thermostat E Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $229
- Google Nest Hub for $99.99 (save $29)
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $249.99 (save $50)
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $179.99 (save $50)
- Google Nest Hub Max with Google Assistant for $249.99 (save $50)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System for $399.99 (save $150)
- Arlo Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $169.99 (save $30)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve for $199.99 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods Refurbished for $159.99 (save $60)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $50)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $159.99 (save $60)
- House of Marley Liberate Air & Get Together Bluetooth Speaker for $299.98 (save $70)
- JBL Free In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $159.99 (save $90)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ for $299.99 (save $70)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership for $48.99 (save $21)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) – Refurbished for $319.99 (save $100)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle for $379.99 (save $100)
- Playstation 4 Console 500GB with Dualshock 4 Controller (Refurbished) for $259.99 (save $40)
- Sony BRAVIA 49″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $899.99 (was $999.99)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $999.99 (was $1099.99)
- Sony 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,899.99 (was $1,999.99)
- Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $2,799.99 (was $3,299.99)
- Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $4,999.99 (was $5,999.99)
- Sony 85″ 8K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $11,999.99 (was $13,999.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
