Airbnbs and other short-term rentals can open again in Ontario

Vic Fedeli, the Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, announced yesterday on Twitter that Ontario is now allowing short term rental options to be available again.
This includes lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed and breakfasts, according to a tweet from the minister. Barrie360 is reporting that Airbnb is also included in this list. The businesses are allowed to open as of 12:01 AM ET on June 5th.
NEW! Short term rentals including lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations in Ontario starting June 5 at 12:01 a.m. pic.twitter.com/wIRVGpMPNE
— Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) June 4, 2020
Toronto-based publication CP24 also notes that the Ontario government sent out a statement reading, “Owners should consult health and safety guidelines related to the tourism and hospitality sector when considering how they can reopen their doors to guests.” The statement also mentions that people will be required social distance from others even if they’re at a short term rental, and still recommends wearing masks and gloves.
While this move is great for small businesses given they’ll be able to open again, it could also result in Greater Toronto Area residents spreading COVID-19 to rural areas of the province.
Source: Victor Fedeli, Barrie360, CP24
