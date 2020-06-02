PREVIOUS|
News

Instagram’s anti-spam tech is stopping some Black Lives Matter posts

Instagram says this technology is "incorrectly" coming into effect

Jun 2, 2020

1:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram’s anti-spam system is incorrectly blocking some users from sharing posts with #blacklivesmatter hashtag.

Instead, users are receiving a message saying the following:

“This action was blocked. Please try again later. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.”

Given how many people are sharing stories and posts with the hashtag, it makes sense that Instagram would start registering the hashtag as spam.

That said, given the ongoing protests in the United States and the world related to racism and police brutality, it’s understandable the platform has received backlash for the error.

Instagram says it’s working on a fix and that it’s also looking to investigate another issue related to uploading Stories.

Source: @InstagramComms

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2020

2:18 PM EDT

Instagram rolling out ways to manage interactions to prevent online bullying

News

May 19, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

Instagram is letting select users write blog posts with new ‘Guides’ feature

News

May 21, 2020

3:29 PM EDT

Facebook and Instagram make it easier to see when you’re using unlicensed music

Comments