Instagram’s anti-spam system is incorrectly blocking some users from sharing posts with #blacklivesmatter hashtag.
Instead, users are receiving a message saying the following:
“This action was blocked. Please try again later. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.”
1/ We're aware that some people are incorrectly running into "action blocked" messages when using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, or resharing related posts. We have technology that detects rapidly increasing activity on Instagram to help combat spam.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 1, 2020
Given how many people are sharing stories and posts with the hashtag, it makes sense that Instagram would start registering the hashtag as spam.
That said, given the ongoing protests in the United States and the world related to racism and police brutality, it’s understandable the platform has received backlash for the error.
3/ We want to be clear that using #blacklivesmatter is supported and celebrated on Instagram, and we are moving quickly to ensure voices using this hashtag are heard.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 1, 2020
Instagram says it’s working on a fix and that it’s also looking to investigate another issue related to uploading Stories.
