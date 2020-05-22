Fitbit asks users to participate in study to determine if it can detect COVID-19

In an attempt to build an algorithm capable of detecting COVID-19, Fitbit is appealing to users to help.
The Google-owned company is running a ‘Fitbit COVID-19 Study’ to help determine if it can build an algorithm to detect the disease. The study builds on Fitbit’s partnerships with the Scripps Research Translational Institute and the Stanford Medicine Healthcare Innovation Lab. Both are using trackers and smartwatches in research studies to see if data from the devices can help detect the early onset of infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19.
Fitbit’s study will be available right from the company’s smartphone app. The study is open to anyone in the U.S. or Canada over the age of 21 who have had or currently have COVID-19, or symptoms consistent with the flu. Survey participants will need to answer a few questions to help contribute to the research as Fitbit tries to develop an algorithm.
Questions include whether or not users have, have had or may have COVID-19 or the flu, what symptoms users have had and additional related details regarding medical history and demographics. Further, Fitbit says it will use the answers in conjunction with other indicators from users’ Fitbit data to help researchers try and determine early signs of COVID-19 and flu.
Participation in the study is voluntary and users can withdraw at any time. To join, open the Fitbit app and head to Discover > Assessments & Reports > Fitbit COVID-19 Study.
Fitbit says that the information used in the study is only for educational purposes. Further, it’s not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment.
You can learn more about Fitbit’s work with Scripps and Stanford here.
Source: Fitbit
Comments