PREVIOUS|
News

U.S. DOJ, FTC reportedly concerned with Google’s acquisition of Fitbit

It is reported that the agencies are worried Google will have even more access to personal data

Dec 11, 2019

8:45 AM EST

0 comments

Google

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are reportedly concerned about Google’s $2.1 billion USD ($2.8 billion CAD) acquisition of fitness wearable company Fitbit.

The New York Post reported that the government agencies are concerned that the acquisition will give Google more access to personal data and that the two are looking to investigate.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Post: “The DOJ’s handling of Fitbit will give an early read on the Google investigation.”

The DOJ has already been looking into Google’s practices with respect to anti-competition, and now reports suggest the department will also be reviewing the merger.

Google said at the time of the merger that data from Fitbit users, with respect to health and wellness, will not be used for advertising purposes.

Source: The New York Post Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Nov 1, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

Google to acquire fitness wearable company Fitbit for $2.1 billion

News

Nov 7, 2019

6:34 PM EST

Global Apple Watch shipments up 51 percent in Q3 2019: report

News

Dec 10, 2019

3:09 PM EST

Google is now rolling out Android TV 10

News

Dec 10, 2019

12:14 PM EST

Google Photos is rolling out a new account switcher sporting Material Theme

Comments