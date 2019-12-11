U.S. DOJ, FTC reportedly concerned with Google’s acquisition of Fitbit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are reportedly concerned about Google’s $2.1 billion USD ($2.8 billion CAD) acquisition of fitness wearable company Fitbit.
The New York Post reported that the government agencies are concerned that the acquisition will give Google more access to personal data and that the two are looking to investigate.
A source with knowledge of the situation told the Post: “The DOJ’s handling of Fitbit will give an early read on the Google investigation.”
The DOJ has already been looking into Google’s practices with respect to anti-competition, and now reports suggest the department will also be reviewing the merger.
Google said at the time of the merger that data from Fitbit users, with respect to health and wellness, will not be used for advertising purposes.
Source: The New York Post Via: Engadget
