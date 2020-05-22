Public Mobile lowers the cost of 1GB to $15

If you’re a Public Mobile subscriber and you frequently go over your data allotment, then today is your lucky day.
After running a 1GB data add-on promotion that only costs $15 CAD instead of $30, the carrier has decided to keep the cost down to $15 permanently.
This change goes into effect on May 22nd. If you want to take advantage of it, you can log into your Public Mobile Self-Serve account and select the option from the ‘Plan and Add-Ons’ menu.
However, you’ll need to make sure you’ve loaded enough funds into your account to cover the cost of the add-on.
The carrier cites strong outcry from Public Mobile Community members as the reason for the price change.
Source: Public MobileÂ
