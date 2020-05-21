BMO app now lets customers change and reset their credit card PIN

BMO customers can now reset or change their credit card PIN directly through its iOS and Android apps, and its online web platform.
“In a first for a major Canadian financial institution, customers now have the ability to quickly and securely reset or change the PIN on their BMO MasterCard via online or mobile banking,” BMO noted in an emailed press release.
The bank recently added a feature to allow customers to dispute a charge directly within the app. BMO customers can also use the app to lock, unlock or replace their credit cards.
BMO also implemented a credit score check and simulator feature that lets customers keep track of their credit score for free. They can also run a credit simulator to explore different borrowing scenarios to get a comprehensive view of their finances.
“Canadians are turning to online and mobile banking more than ever before. We expect to see this trend continuing and expect a greater emphasis on digital capabilities,” said Brett Pitts, the chief digital officer at BMO, in the press release.
You can download the BMO Mobile Banking app on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
