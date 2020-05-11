Facebook to roll out graduation AR effects and more to celebrate class of 2020

Facebook is rolling out in-app experiences and features to help the graduating class of 2020 connect with their friends and family.
Starting May 11th, the social media giant is rolling out new creative tools, including graduation-themed AR effects. It is going to add graduation speech filters with customizable tassels on Instagram and Messenger.
Facebook users will also soon be able to add graduation stickers and frames to their profile pictures. The social media giant is also curating a list of songs to “make the perfect soundtrack for the graduating moments people share to their stories.”
The platform has also launched a ‘virtual graduation hub’ on Facebook and Messenger to help schools and communities who choose to use its services for an online graduation.
“It all starts with creating a Facebook Event for your online graduation ceremony. Once you’ve created your online event, you can start inviting guests and promoting the event to your school and local community,” Facebook notes.
Facebook says that it will provide helpful details on how to make the experience unique to students. The platform says advanced preparation for the online ceremony will help the virtual graduation run without a glitch, but notes that it will provide some ways to resolve any technical issues that may arise during the broadcast.
Further, on May 15th at 2pm ET/ 11am PT, Facebook is going to broadcast a virtual graduation event to celebrate the class of 2020.
The broadcast is going include a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey, and will feature famous faces like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner and Awkwafina. Miley Cyrus is also set to perform her song “The Climb.”
Source: Facebook
