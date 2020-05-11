Leak indicates Samsung likely won’t release a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

It looks like Samsung’s not very well-received Galaxy S20 Ultra might have been a one-off for the South Korean tech giant.
According to Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Samsung doesn’t plan to drop the direct successor to its Galaxy S20 Ultra. The tech giant instead is only releasing two versions of its next Note series, stylus-equipped smartphone, the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus.
Did @DSCCRoss confirm that the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyNOTE20 will have a WQHD+ 120HZ display? #GalaxyBudsPlus in #AuraBlue.
Watch my #videohttps://t.co/9hrlEmIapn#QuestionOfTheDay#GregglesArmyStrong#Daily #Tech #News
✌️ pic.twitter.com/oIsj4Oe5rm
— GregglesTV (@GregglesTV) May 6, 2020
That said, there’s a possibility that some of the S20 Ultra’s key features, including its 108-megapixel camera and gimmicky ‘Space Zoom’ functionality, could make their way to the larger version of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. Young also recently stated that 120Hz will be limited to only one Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, likely that Note 20 Plus.
In contrast, all three Galaxy S20 series smartphones — the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra — all featured the high refresh rate. While it’s still unclear, Samsung likely wants to keep at least some features exclusive to the Note 20 Plus in order to justify its existence.
Other Note 20 Plus rumours include the phone featuring a 6.87-inch screen with a 3,096 x 1444 pixel resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ration. The phone is also tipped to feature a lower “power implementation” of Samsung’s 120Hz display technology in order to save on battery life. It still remains unclear exactly how large the Note 20’s display will be.
Source: @DSCCRoss Via: Android Central
