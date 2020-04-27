WhatsApp for iOS update brings expanded eight-person video calling

An update for WhatsApp on iOS is rolling out now that expands the messaging platform’s video calling service to eight participants.
When Facebook unveiled its new Messenger Rooms service last week, it also announced that an update would come to WhatsApp with new video calling features. Now its already starting to roll out on iOS.
Those following WhatsApp news closely know that the update has been in the works for some time. The new video call feature was spotted in a recent WhatsApp beta. Considering the increase in people using video calling tools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that Facebook is improving its available tools.
The main benefit of WhatsApp’s video calling is that it is end-to-end encrypted. Those who value a little more privacy should be happy with the added protection of encryption, especially now that it extends to all eight participants. Unfortunately, as the patch notes indicate, anyone participating in an eight-person group call will need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp.
Since version 2.20.50 of WhatsApp is still in the process of rolling out, not everyone will be on it yet. Further, the Android equivalent with support for eight-person video calls has yet to roll out, so you may be limited in who you can call with the feature for the moment.
You can head over to the App Store to check if the update is available on your device.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments