WhatsApp expands group video call limit to support eight users in beta update

WhatsApp is looking to increase its group calling capabilities from four people to eight people, according to its latest beta update.
It seems that the Facebook-owned company may be looking to compete with Zoom and Google Meet with this latest feature, as more people are making video calls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp is getting ready to roll out video calls with up to eight people, with two ways to initiate calls. You can open a group and select the call button, and WhatsApp will ask if you want to add more users to the call. Users can also initiate a new group video call by going to the call button and selecting ‘new group call.’
Since the feature has appeared in the beta version of the next update, this indicates that WhatsApp is getting ready to roll it out in a wider public release.
Although WhatsApp won’t be able to directly take on larger platforms like Zoom, it will likely get more people using its video calling feature with these new capabilities.
Source: WABetaInfo
