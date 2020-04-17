PREVIOUS
WhatsApp will reportedly increase group video and audio call limits

Might be useful to users social distancing at home

Apr 17, 2020

11:07 AM EDT

WhatsApp is preparing to increase the number of people that can take part in group video and audio calls, according to WABetaInfo.

Since 2018, the Facebook-owned app has had a maximum of only four participants per call. WABetaInfo doesn’t say what the new limit will be, but hints it will be an “even number.” The increased functionality will come to WhatsApp on both Android and iOS, notes the site.

An update that allows more users to take part in video and audio calls would certainly be well-timed, given the number of people social distancing at home. However, it’s unclear when this update will roll out, as WABetaInfo doesn’t provide a timeframe.

Source: WABetaInfo

