Google Doodles is bringing back its most popular games

Over the next two weeks, some of Google Doodles’ most popular games are making a comeback.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home,” Google said in a statement on its Google Doodles website.
“In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”
The throwback game initiative started on Monday with 2017’s Coding for Carrots, which lets you guide a rabbit to carrots on multiple levels.
Alongside the game, Google has slots for nine games listed as “coming soon”.
Other games, like 2017’s Cricket, can be played at Google’s Doodle website.
Image Credit: Google
Source: Google Doodle Via: CNET
