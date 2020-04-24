Crave’s extended 30-day free trial promo ending soon

Bell’s Crave streaming platform has been offering an extension of its free trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that deal is ending soon.
Right now, new subscribers to the service online can get access to Crave free for 30-days when they sign up instead of the usual seven days. Bell is offering this deal until April 30th, meaning you only have a few more days to capitalize on it.
Considering we might be stuck indoors for a few more weeks, this is a pretty good deal. Looking at comments on other sites, people seem to think you need to have Bell’s internet or TV services to access Crave, but that’s a misconception. You can simply sign up for the streaming service online and pay for it separately from your Bell bill.
The best way to think of Crave is that it’s a Bell-owned Netflix competitor.
One thing I will mention is that if you only want to sign up for the free month, make sure you choose the highest tier of service. You get the same free trial either way, but selecting the more expensive package gets you access to cool movies, HBO and Starz content.
You can download and watch Crave on your phone, computer, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku devices and more.
