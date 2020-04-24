PREVIOUS|
News

More than 12 million players tuned into Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert

The American Rapper's Fortnite concert broke EDM artist Marshmellow's previous almost 11 million record

Apr 24, 2020

3:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Travis Scott performed his new single, Astronomical in Fortnite on Thursday.

The debut was all a part of the American rapper’s free in-game concert, Astronomical, which will last three days from April 23rd to the 25th. The Fortnite tour accumulated 12.3 million concurrent players, according to the battle royale game’s official Twitter account.

This achievement breaks the previous record of 10.7 million during Marshmello’s Fortnite concert from February of last year.

The tour is a partnership between Epic Games and the rapper’s label Cactus Jack Records.

Epic Games previously announced the tour, Scott’s inclusion into the game’s ‘Icon Series’ and the concert’s in-game items on Monday. Anyone who tunes into Scott’s last North American concert on Saturday will receive the rapper’s outfits, emotes, an ‘Astroworld Cyclone Glider’ and two loading screens.

You can check out a clip of Scott’s in-game concert below courtesy of IGN:

Image Credit: Epic Games

Source: Fortnite Via: The Wrap

Related Articles

News

Aug 3, 2018

1:14 PM EDT

Epic is bypassing the Google Play Store with the Android version of Fortnite

News

Apr 20, 2020

4:59 PM EDT

Travis Scott is going on an ‘Astronomical’ tour inside Fortnite

News

Mar 15, 2018

12:50 PM EDT

PUBG Mobile is now available in Canada on iOS and Android

News

Mar 15, 2018

11:05 AM EDT

Drake playing Fortnite on Twitch with 630,000 people watching, can only mean one thing

Comments