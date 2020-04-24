More than 12 million players tuned into Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert

Travis Scott performed his new single, Astronomical in Fortnite on Thursday.
The debut was all a part of the American rapper’s free in-game concert, Astronomical, which will last three days from April 23rd to the 25th. The Fortnite tour accumulated 12.3 million concurrent players, according to the battle royale game’s official Twitter account.
Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!
Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020
This achievement breaks the previous record of 10.7 million during Marshmello’s Fortnite concert from February of last year.
The tour is a partnership between Epic Games and the rapper’s label Cactus Jack Records.
Epic Games previously announced the tour, Scott’s inclusion into the game’s ‘Icon Series’ and the concert’s in-game items on Monday. Anyone who tunes into Scott’s last North American concert on Saturday will receive the rapper’s outfits, emotes, an ‘Astroworld Cyclone Glider’ and two loading screens.
You can check out a clip of Scott’s in-game concert below courtesy of IGN:
Image Credit: Epic Games
Comments