First OnePlus 8 series update focuses camera, stability and more

OnePlus has rolled out the first update for the OnePlus 8 series that includes a few bug patches, camera updates and more.
It’s unclear if this update will be pre-installed, or install during setup when the phones actually start rolling out at the end of the month.
Right off the top, the company updated the visual icons in the status bar, improved the back gesture experience, added ambient mode bug fixes, and a tips section to the Setting’s menu. Further, there’s support for Dolby Atmos with the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and Google’s ‘Live Caption’ feature.
The Android security patch from March 2020 is also included in the update.
On the camera side of things, the patch notes say that OnePlus “optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability.” Animations in the camera app are improved, and there are new filters for the video camera mode.
The fingerprint unlock has been tweaked, which is super helpful because the OnePlus 8 Pro I have wouldn’t read my fingerprint from the ambient display for some reason. After the update, it works perfectly.
OnePlus has also tweaked how the OnePlus 8 series activates digital assistants. Like newer iPhones, users can hold on the power button to wake the assistant. This means you need to hold the power button and the volume up toggle to power the phone down.
While this was kind of annoying to get used to, in the end, I found it helped me use Google Assistant more in my day-to-day life.
