Keanu Reeves-starring Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 2020

Polish developer CD Projekt Red announced that it has delayed its open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to September 17th, 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 was previously set to come out on April 16th. On Twitter, CD Projekt attributed the delay to needing more time to polish the game.
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV
CD Projekt Red is best known for its work on The Witcher games, which have seen renewed popularity thanks to Netflix’s own The Witcher series starring Henry Cavill. The Witcher 3, in particular, accumulated more players following the December 2019 launch of the show than it had when it released four years prior. Overall, The Witcher 3 has received hundreds of industry accolades and sold millions of copies, making Cyberpunk 2077 an especially anticipated game.
Based on Mike Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabletop RPG franchise, Cyberpunk 2077 lets players explore a futuristic sprawling city as a cybernetically-enhanced mercenary named V. Characters will be able to customize their character and make choices that will impact the game’s story.
At the Electronics Entertainment Expo last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Toronto-raised actor Keanu Reeves (John Wick) will star as Johnny Silverhand, a rockstar that lives on virtually in V’s head. At Reeves’ request, CD Projekt doubled Silverhand’s lines in the game, making him the character with the most amount of dialogue outside of V.
Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
