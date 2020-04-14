Sony offering free PlayStation 4 games through new ‘Play at Home’ initiative

Sony has launched a new initiative called Play at Home that offers a couple of PlayStation 4 games for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two games in question are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Any PS4 owner can download both titles from April 15th, 2020 at 11pm ET until May 5th, 2020 at 11pm ET.
It’s worth noting that Sony has offered these games for free in the past to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Journey became free in September 2016, while The Nathan Drake Collection hit PS Plus this past January. However, PlayStation Plus costs $69.99 CAD per year, while the new Play at Home initiative is open to anyone with a PS4.
It’s also important to note that this initiative includes four games, as The Nathan Drake Collection features all three Uncharted action-adventure games from the PlayStation 3. What’s more, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is currently free on PS Plus for the rest of this month, so you have an easy way to experience the full story of globe-trotting adventurer Nathan Drake if you haven’t already.
Journey, meanwhile, is a short, abstract adventure about a traveller making their way through a mysterious land. Notably, the game features a unique multiplayer component that has other people seamlessly joining your in-game world to help you in your travels.
Outside of the free games, Sony has pledged $10 million USD (about $13.9 million CAD) to go towards supporting indie developers during the pandemic. Sony says more information will be revealed “soon.”
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
Comments