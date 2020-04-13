LG’s Velvet might be welcome departure from the company’s G series smartphones

LG is unveiling a new smartphone called the Velvet in the near future.
The company is finally ditching its G-series brand and working on a device that looks completely different from its other smartphones on the market, and I’m all about it.
LG hasn’t completely revealed this new device’s specs, but the design language certainly seems like a step in the right direction for the company.
LG Velvet, LG's new design language mobile phone, netizens made renderings, is it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/YVBSoRhVEP
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 12, 2020
A curved display, a small front-facing hole-punch camera and a waterdrop rear-facing shooter setup, make this smartphone look way better than the previously leaked G9 ThinQ.
According to the leaks, the phone will sport a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, which means the handset technically won’t be a flagship.
Even though this is the case, I’m still pretty excited about the Velvet. While companies like Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei all seem to be following the same camera setup design, name scheme and more, LG is opting for a different approach.
So… As my first 2020 leak, here comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #LGG8 successor and thus, the #LGG9 I guess…
360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/YzBRZ36YrV pic.twitter.com/HWguSeQHrG
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 3, 2020
At least at the outset, it seems like the South Korean company will be bringing a premium-like experience to a more affordable brand. Hopefully, LG will also switch up its Android skin in the process.
LG is rumoured to officially unveil the Velvet on May 15th.
What do you think? Will the Velvet make LG more relevant again in the smartphone market, or will it be a flop?
