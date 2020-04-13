Check out all the Google Doodles thanking frontline workers during COVID-19

Google launched a new series of its famous Google Doodles to thank those responding to COVID-19.
From doctors to food service workers to farmers, over the last two weeks, Google Doodles have recognized different people during the crisis.
The search giant often features Doodles on its homepage. In most cases, Doodles replace or adjust the Google logo and correspond with certain events. However, Google usually reserves series of Doodles for long-running events like the Olympics or World Cup.
In case you missed the Doodles, you can view them all below or check out the Doodle Archive here.
April 6th: Public health workers and researchers (see header image).
April 7th: Doctors, nurses and medical workers.
April 8th: Emergency service workers.
April 9th: Custodial and sanitation workers.
April 10th: Farmworkers and farmers.
April 13th: Grocery workers.
April 14th: Public transportation workers.
Source: Google, Doodle Archive Via: 9to5Google
