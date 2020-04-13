PREVIOUS|
Costco offering 15 percent off iTunes gift cards until April 19

Get a $100 gift card for $85

Apr 13, 2020

7:07 PM EDT

Costco Canada is holding a sale on Apple iTunes gift cards.

The company is launching a promotion for 15 percent off all Apple gift cards until April 19th.

  • $25.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $21.49
  • $100.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $84.99
  • $200.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $167.99

Costco will deliver the codes over e-mail when a customer makes an online order.

These cards can be used for purchases in the App Store, iTunes, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade Apple TV+ and iCloud storage subscriptions.

Additionally, gift cards are limited to two per customer. A Costco membership is also required.

