Costco offering 15 percent off iTunes gift cards until April 19

Costco Canada is holding a sale on Apple iTunes gift cards.
The company is launching a promotion for 15 percent off all Apple gift cards until April 19th.
- $25.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $21.49
- $100.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $84.99
- $200.00 App Store & iTunes Gift Card – $167.99
Costco will deliver the codes over e-mail when a customer makes an online order.
These cards can be used for purchases in the App Store, iTunes, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade Apple TV+ and iCloud storage subscriptions.
Additionally, gift cards are limited to two per customer. A Costco membership is also required.
