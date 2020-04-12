LG names upcoming phone with ‘raindrop’ camera the ‘LG Velvet’

LG announced that its upcoming phone will be called the ‘LG Velvet,’ which indicates that the company is shifting away from its traditional alphanumeric names.
The manufacturer says the shift comes “in favour of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends.”
LG notes that the name is intended to evoke images of “lustrous smoothness” and “premium softness,” which it says are characteristics of the new phone.
The look of LG’s flagship smartphones has been similar for the last few years, but the South Korean manufacturer has revealed a new minimalist design that features a rear-facing ‘Raindrop camera.’ The camera array of the upcoming phone sports three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, which appear like falling raindrops.
It also has a 3D Arc Design where the display and the rear are symmetrically curved, making the phone more comfortable to hold since it has less sharp edges and angles.
Recent leaks have suggested that the phone will have a Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G instead of a Snapdragon 865 chip.
Although it’s unknown when the LG Velvet will launch, leaks have indicated that it could be revealed on May 15th.
Source: LG
