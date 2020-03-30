LG ditching G series brand, will bring back glory of ‘Chocolate’ phones: report

It looks like news of LG ditching its ‘G’ series brand is back once again.
Reports from The Korea Herald and Naver indicate that LG has plans to stop using the G series branding with its future handsets. The news suggests that LG will give each model its own name focused on what’s special about that specific phone. Further, the South Korean company is rumoured to be looking to “reproduce the glory of its Chocolate phone.”
Additionally, this might affect LG’s unannounced G9 ThinQ flagship. It’s currently unknown what LG will call this unannounced smartphone. The G9 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 765 chipset instead of a Snapdragon 865.
LG confirmed the brand decision in South Korea, but there’s no word of how the phone will be marketed globally.
Source: Naver, Korea Herald Via: 9to5Google
Comments