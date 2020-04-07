Snapchat launches AR Lens to encourage users to donate to WHO fund

Snapchat is launching a new augmented reality donation experience to bring awareness to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.
Through the Snapchat camera, users can scan 23 international currencies to view an AR visualization of how donations support the WHO’s immediate response efforts.
For instance, if you hover your camera over a $20 bill, the AR experience shows that your donation could go towards medical supplies or research and development. From there, users can easily donate and encourage other users to do the same.
Snapchat has previously launched a worldwide AR Lens to give users tips on how to stay safe through information from the WHO.
Source: Snapchat
