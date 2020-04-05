PREVIOUS|
Canadian Tire stores in Ontario limited to online and curbside pickup services

The retailer's website is reportedly crashing due to increased traffic

Apr 5, 2020

12:42 PM EDT

Canadian Tire has been forced to close its stores in Ontario to comply with the new COVID-19 measures announced by the provincial government.

The retailer notes that its 203 locations in the province will only be serving customers through ‘Curbside Pick Up’ or home delivery starting April 4th. The new measures will be in effect for a minimum of 14 days.

“Our customers will still be able to access many of the essential products they need online and can choose either Ship to Home or our newly launched Curbside Pick Up,” said Greg Hicks, president and CEO of Canadian Tire, in a press release.

Following the announcement of the closures in Ontario, the Canadian Tire website repeatedly crashed due to too much traffic. Some Twitter users are still reporting problems with the website, as people are looking to buy essential items.

It’s important to note that Canadian Tire stores in all other provinces remain open with reduced hours.

Source: Canadian Tire

