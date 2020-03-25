TD is encouraging Canadians to bank digitally and avoid coming to physical branches due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bank has temporarily changed its hours of operations and the number of branches open to help stop the spread of the virus. All banks will be closed on Sundays and you’ll need to use a branch locator to figure out if your nearby branch is staying open.
For example, the branch closest to my home currently has hours from 10am to 4pm ET during the week, on Saturday it’s open from 11am to 4pm, and on Sundays it’s closed. Another nearby branch is closed entirely.
TD is telling its users to use its EasyWeb online banking option, which lets customers bank 24/7. Additionally, users can use the mobile bank’s mobile app and ATMs will operate as usual.
