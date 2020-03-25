Shoppers Drug Mart to offer $100 gift card with purchase of Nintendo Switch

During the COVID-19 quarantine, some people are filing their time by watching TV and movies, possibly something on Netflix, Disney+ or Crave, others are taking to gaming and even as far making something new.
Personally, I’ve made crepes, chicken schnitzel, strawberry shortcake, and planting peppers. I’ve also started playing Stardew Valley and recently downloaded Animal Crossing to play with my son.
Good news for those who are looking to buy a Nintendo Switch as Shoppers Drug Mart is prepping itself for a sale this weekend that keeps the price for the console at the usual $399.99. However, you’ll score a $100 gift card with purchase.
Finally, Shoppers notes in its flyer that there is a limit of 2 per purchase and goes live on Saturday, March 28th and ends on Sunday, March 29th.
Pretty solid deal and will bring you joy during this unfortunate time.
(Thanks, Todd!)
