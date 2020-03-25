Spotify to let artists link to donation pages from their Spotify profile page

Spotify plans to roll out new features to help support artists in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to an announcement posted by the streaming platform, creators will soon be able to add links to donation pages to their artist profile. These donation pages can be their own, a friend’s or for another organization. Further, Spotify won’t take a cut of proceeds earned through the donation feature.
The streaming giant says the donation feature will launch “soon” and artists will have to opt-in when it does launch. Those interested can pre-emptively sign up for the feature.
Along with the donation button for artists, Spotify announced it would partner with various organizations that raise money for musicians. Some organizations include MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians. Additionally, Spotify is seeking additional organizations to partner with around the world. The partnership includes a dedicated Spotify landing page for donations. Further, Spotify will match all donations up to $10 million USD (about $14.2 million CAD). However, donations must be made through Spotify’s page for matching to happen.
Finally, Spotify has made several of its creator tools free to help artists. SoundBetter will waive its revenue share, cloud-based audio recording platform Soundtrap offered extended free trials for educators and Anchor waived fees on its Listener Support feature.
Most of these measures are in place to help artists, especially independent creators, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. With venues closing down and restrictions on large gatherings, many artists have had to cancel shows. While some have turned to the internet to host virtual shows, there’s still a significant financial strain on many artists.
You can learn more about how Spotify is helping artists by checking out the streaming company’s website.
