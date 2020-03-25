‘Harry Potter’ exhibit now available in Google Arts & Culture app

Google’s free Arts & Culture app is now featuring an exhibit based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
In Harry Potter: A History of Magic, families can take a virtual tour through rare books, manuscripts and magical objects from the British Library’s collection that are at the heart of the Harry Potter franchise.
Some of the exhibit’s highlights include:
- An interactive experience that lets you search for the Ripley Scroll, which contains the recipe to create the Philosopher’s Stone
- A look at Harry Potter illustrator Jim Kay’s artwork
- A ‘How to Study Like a Wizard’ section to learn about the history of Hogwarts classes, such as Defence Against the Dark Arts, Herbology and Potions
- The origins of the Harry Potter franchise, featuring early notes and sketches from creator J.K. Rowling
A History of Magic can be viewed for free in the Google Arts & Culture app on Android and iOS or on the web.
- Image credit: Jim Kay/The British Library
