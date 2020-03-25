PREVIOUS
News

‘Harry Potter’ exhibit now available in Google Arts & Culture app

This is one way to entertain families while stuck at home

Mar 25, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Arts and Culture Harry Potter exhibit

Google’s free Arts & Culture app is now featuring an exhibit based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

In Harry Potter: A History of Magic, families can take a virtual tour through rare books, manuscripts and magical objects from the British Library’s collection that are at the heart of the Harry Potter franchise.

Some of the exhibit’s highlights include:

  • An interactive experience that lets you search for the Ripley Scroll, which contains the recipe to create the Philosopher’s Stone
  • A look at Harry Potter illustrator Jim Kay’s artwork
  • A ‘How to Study Like a Wizard’ section to learn about the history of Hogwarts classes, such as Defence Against the Dark Arts, Herbology and Potions
  • The origins of the Harry Potter franchise, featuring early notes and sketches from creator J.K. Rowling

A History of Magic can be viewed for free in the Google Arts & Culture app on Android and iOS or on the web.

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2020

7:04 PM EST

Tim Hortons rolls out digital coupons to mobile app

News

Mar 25, 2020

6:16 PM EDT

OnePlus 8 series leak shares colours, wireless charging and camera info

News

Mar 25, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena launches on Android and iOS worldwide

News

Oct 30, 2019

4:52 PM EDT

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is an upcoming mobile RPG card game in China

Comments