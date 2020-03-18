Apple’s iPadOS 13.4 update adds trackpad and mouse support to the iPad

Alongside the release of a new iPad Pro, Apple has revealed that the next version of iPadOS is going to add full mouse and trackpad support.
Apple has decided to add real mouse support to the iPad with iPadOS 13.4. The tech giant first added the feature last June as an accessibility feature, but the new version of mouse support is a lot more robust.
Apple says that it’s been designed to work specifically in a touch-based environment. Ideally, the cursor should adapt to whatever it’s hovering over to act how the user needs it to. This is a much-needed feature since using a mouse on a touch-based app sometimes feels backwards.
This means as you hover over text the cursor should change so you select the type. If you hover over something that’s more geared for touch controls the mouse cursor will morph into a circle and act more like the tap of a finger.
Apple also says that if you’re using a trackpad, you can still use a lot of the iPadOS gestures. This means things like swiping with four fingers to the left or right will still move you quickly between apps.
Apple revealed this feature by showing off a refreshed Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro, but this will work on all iPads that support iOS 13.4 and with all mice, including Bluetooth and USB models.
So far, only a few of Apple’s iWork apps support this new feature, but other developers will have until March 24th, when the OS releases, to support it.
Source: Apple
