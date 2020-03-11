Google Maps now displays current speed limit during navigation: report

Back in May 2019, Google began rolling out a handy feature to Maps that would tell users the speed limit of the road they were on during navigation. However, the feature didn’t stick around long after release and eventually disappeared entirely.
Now, it’s back, according to various user reports. It appears the feature went live in the U.K. first, but now more reports indicate it’s enabled in Denmark, Netherlands, Scotland, India, France and Canada.
Canada was among the initial countries set to get the feature. Unfortunately, it appears to still be in the process of rolling out, as only a limited number of people have it. Further, no one in the MobileSyrup office has the feature yet, but hopefully it arrives soon.
Along with working in the Google Maps app, reports show the speed limit feature works on Android Auto now as well.
When using Maps’ navigation feature, the app displays users’ current speed in the bottom left corner. If the speed limit feature is available on your device, it also shows the current speed limit next to users’ current speed.
Hopefully the speed limit feature is here to stay this time.
Let us know in the comments down below if Google Maps now tells you the speed limit in Canada.
Source: Android Police
