Ericsson and Carleton University partner to advance 5G research

Ericsson and Carleton University have partnered to advance research and industry-ready expertise in 5G wireless networks.
The partnership is going to help establish a new centre of excellence and associated laboratories for 5G wireless networks research at the university.
It’s also going to fund research projects, graduate student internships, an Ericsson fellowship program and experiential learning opportunities for computer science and engineering students.
“Advancements in 5G will have an incredible impact on communication, the economy and societies around the world, and Ericsson and Carleton are ready to meet these challenges together,” said Marcos Cavaletti, the head of the Ottawa site for Ericsson, in a press release.
Carleton says the multi-year partnership is going to advance talent development programs for students entering the wireless communications industry.
This announcement is part of a new partnership initiative at Carleton, which is a strategy designed to encourage industry and community collaboration with the university to develop solutions to business and societal needs.
Source: Carleton University
