Uber is updating its app to make it more convenient for riders to report drivers while still on a trip.
The feature is located in the app’s ‘Safety Toolkit,’ which is the blue shield icon. Once you’ve opened the toolkit, you can use the ‘Report safety issue’ to say things like, “my driver is reckless” or my driver is missing a phone mount.”
Uber says it wanted to add this feature since many people don’t provide ride feedback after their trips are done.
The ridesharing company hopes that this will encourage more riders to give feedback. It also notes that an Uber rep should reach out to you after your complaint is logged to follow up.
Source: Uber
