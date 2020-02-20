PREVIOUS|
News

New Uber safety feature allows users to report drivers secretly during a ride

If an issue is top-of-mind you can report it right away now

Feb 20, 2020

2:03 PM EST

0 comments

Uber is updating its app to make it more convenient for riders to report drivers while still on a trip.

The feature is located in the app’s ‘Safety Toolkit,’ which is the blue shield icon. Once you’ve opened the toolkit, you can use the ‘Report safety issue’ to say things like, “my driver is reckless” or my driver is missing a phone mount.”

Uber says it wanted to add this feature since many people don’t provide ride feedback after their trips are done.

The ridesharing company hopes that this will encourage more riders to give feedback. It also notes that an Uber rep should reach out to you after your complaint is logged to follow up.

Source: Uber

Related Articles

News

Feb 14, 2020

12:22 PM EST

YouTube accounts for more than 70 percent of total mobile video streaming: report

News

Feb 20, 2020

12:24 PM EST

Google tightening rules for apps that use location in the background

Business

Feb 5, 2020

2:18 PM EST

Taxi companies in Vancouver seek injunction to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

News

Feb 9, 2020

2:02 PM EST

Judge rules that City of Surrey must stop ticketing Uber drivers

Comments