Samsung partners with Google to integrate Duo into its Galaxy S20 lineup

Samsung announced that it has partnered with Google to fully integrate Google Duo into its new Galaxy S20 smartphones.
Users will now be able to access Google Duo on the Galaxy S20 straight from the dialer app.
The new integration also allows consumers to use the wide-angle camera in Google Duo to fit more into the frame. Also, users will now be able to leave video messages if they miss their call on the new devices.
Further, the integration also allows for live caption technology for Google Duo for people who are hearing impaired.
The tech giant made the announcement at its Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event in San Francisco, where it unveiled its new Galaxy S20 lineup. You can check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the new devices here.
Comments