Intel and Vivo pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

Intel and Vivo are the latest tech companies to back out of appearing at MWC due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution, Intel told VentureBeat in a statement.
Vivo provided Android Authority with a similar statement saying: “The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the present situation, we have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain.”
Amazon, LG, Nvidia, Sony, and Ericsson have all chosen to opt out of the conference as well due to growing concerns about the virus. Similarly, Samsung has also chosen to scale back its presence at the conference. TCL also decided to cancel its keynote at the event.
With just two weeks left until the conference is set to begin, it wouldn’t be surprising if more companies choose to opt-out from the event.
Source: VentureBeat, Android Authority
